5.5 quake hits Southern California desert, shakes Las Vegas

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley felt an earthquake from Southern California on Wednesday night.

(Getty Images)

A 5.5 earthquake in southern California was felt in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night.

The quake hit Searles Valley, California, just after 6 p.m. in the Mojave Desert, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Searles Valley is about 185 miles west of Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport reported no flight disruptions due to the quake.

The Twitter account for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports no calls for medical or fire in its jurisdiction.

EARTHQUAKE UPDATE: There have been NO calls into the Fire & Medical 9-1-1 Center at @LasVegasFD Headquarters which covers most of Sn Nevada. No reports of damage or injuries. Just the ground shook a little bit. All is well. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/LJRVNXMAFP — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2020

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada near Tonopah on May 15.

The USGS reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California on July 5, 2019, that could be felt in Las Vegas.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said on Twitter that Wednesday’s quake is likely an aftershock of 2019’s Ridgecrest quake.

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.