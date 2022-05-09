5 local nonprofits receive grants from Las Vegas-based Rimini Street

Five Las Vegas-area nonprofits received five-figure grants from a Las Vegas-based company’s new program to recognize the impact of charities where the company operates.

Five Las Vegas-area nonprofits received five-figure grants from a Las Vegas-based company’s new program to recognize the impact of charities where the company operates.

Rimini Street Inc., a software provider that also offers third-party support for products such as Oracle, announced five $10,000 grants to nonprofits in the Las Vegas area on Thursday.

The grants were administered through the company’s charitable arm, the Rimini Street Foundation. In February, the foundation announced its plan to move from offering grants to employee-nominated charities to the public through the RMNI Love Grant Program. Grants were selected based on whether the organization aligned with RMNI Love’s goal of equal opportunity for all and measurable impact.

“Each application we received touched our hearts differently, expressing their deep passion to help aid in our purpose to ‘create a better world through equal opportunity for all,’” Janet Ravin, the Rimini Street Foundation’s chair, said in a statement. “Though it was difficult to select only five winners out of the many we received, we are humbled to have this opportunity to support our local charities as they continue to make measurable, long-lasting impacts in our beloved home of Las Vegas.”

Winners include:

— Baby’s Bounty: an infant care nonprofit that provides monthly diaper banks and other basic necessities and heathcare items for infants and young children.

— True Beginnings: a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated women with social reentry, with a focus on reducing recidivism through supportive services.

— Three Square Food Bank: Southern Nevada’s only food bank, which supports nonprofits and other food pantries across the valley and region.

— Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth: a nonprofit offering housing and wrap-around services for young people experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas-area.

— Cure 4 the Kids Foundation: a childhood cancer prevention nonprofit that runs a pediatric cancer center, among other healthcare support.

The company plans to offer the grant program in other global markets where it operates each year, officials previously said.

