64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

58 new crosses honoring Oct. 1 victims return to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 8:36 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2019 - 10:57 pm

Greg Zanis placed 58 crosses near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign Monday night, an unexpected move after Clark County requested a change of venue.

Zanis, of suburban Chicago, placed the crosses at the memorial after the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, and again a year later. This year, the county asked that he instead place them outside the county government center downtown from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, citing pedestrian safety concerns.

 

This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.

 

“We’re not going to cause any trouble; we just want to spread love to these families,” he said of his motivation for sticking to the script from previous years for “Crosses For Losses.” He added that he didn’t want to sound arrogant, but “I have a key to the city for doing this.”

He was referencing a key to the Strip that he was given for his efforts. Zanis makes and personalizes the crosses, each of which represent a person killed in the shooting.

Heather Semon was near the memorial Monday night with Leala Tyree and Devin Gray. All three were at the festival in 2017 and live in the Las Vegas area.

Semon said they helped a family whose daughter had been shot as gunfire rained down from the Mandalay Bay. The horrors remain fresh, two years later.

“As we were there, there was a family that was saying, ‘Please help me; we don’t have anywhere to go. … Please help; she’s going to die. So we were able to pick her up and pick them up, put them in the back of (Gray’s) truck and were able to get into UMC and able to basically save her life. They told us if it would have been 20 minutes longer, that she would have been another casualty.”

The trio didn’t identify the woman but said she’d been shot in the arm.

Instead of mourning a stranger’s passing, Semon, Tyree and Gray ended up with a new friend. Gray’s birthday is Oct. 1, and last year they celebrated by meeting up with the woman who had been shot. They planned to spend Tuesday with her as well.

The crowd of people viewing the crosses Monday night could be easily distinguished from the picture-taking collection of tourists who always can be found at the sign. Zanis said that as of 8:15 p.m., family members of at least 14 shooting victims had stopped by.

Michael and Leah Tuckman showed up to retrieve the cross created for Chris Roybal, a 28-year-old Navy veteran who was gunned down at the concert. They planned to give it to his mother, Debby Allen.

Michael Tuckman said he and his wife attended the first night of the concert in 2017, but she was concerned about the size of the crowd and had a bad feeling overall. They left, then learned of the shooting two days later.

They feel guilt over their good fortune, he said, adding that they show up for memorial events every year.

As for Roybal, “Chris served three tours in Afghanistan and never got a scratch on him, and then ironically he was shot and killed at a country concert,” he said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Brian Sandford contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Day 6 of Bani Duarte trial in California
Police say Bani Duarte, 29, was drunk when she drove into a car carrying four Las Vegas teens, killing three, in Huntington Beach, California on March 29, 2018. She is being tried on murder charges in Santa Ana. (Renee Summeropur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Troy and Shannon Zeeman talk about life after Oct 1 shooting - VIDEO
Troy and Shannon Zeeman of Garden Grove, California, discuss life after Oct 1 shooting in Las Vegas. The couple started Security Consultant Zeeman, dedicated to active shooter preparedness training. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on Oct. 1: How Metro officers saved a life
Oct. 1 was the second day on the job for Officer Brandon Engstrom who saved a critically injured woman amid the chaos of the Route 91 shooting. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Healing Garden remains a gathering place
It's been two years since the mass shooting of Oct. 1, and the Healing Garden has grown and evolved. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reflecting on Oct. 1: How one officer saved a life
Oct. 1 was the second day on the job for Officer Brandon Engstrom who saved a critically injured woman amid the chaos of the Route 91 shooting. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
76 animals confiscated from North Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Service dogs, birds, a pig and other animals were confiscated from the North Las Vegas home of an animal activist and former actress. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mother, child and 41 dogs rescued after North Las Vegas house fire - VIDEO
North Las Vegas PIO Patrick Walker talks about a house fire in North Las Vegas where a mother, her child and 41 dogs were rescued on Sept. 24, 2019. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Miracle Flights greets patient ambassador Michael Perrino in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Miracle Flights team welcomes 16-year-old Michael Perrino and his family to Las Vegas for their annual Swings for Wings fundraiser at TopGolf. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Storm Area 51 Day 3 Update 1
Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko is canceled after a lackluster Day 1, according to event executive producer Keith Wright. Alienstock in Rachel will go on for its third day. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
Aliens Invade City National Arena for Competition
Aliens attended the City National Arena for a competition to see who was best dressed. The prize was out of this world. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CSN Food Pantry
The College of Southern Nevada has opened a food pantry at each of its three campuses to offer free snacks and groceries to students and staff facing food insecurity. (Aleks Appleton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incident Command Post for Storm Area 51 - VIDEO
Various first responders gathered in Tickaboo to form the Incident Command Post for the Storm Area 51 events. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Candlelight vigil for Mark Garcia and his daughter, Monet - VIDEO
People gather at the Sobe Ice Arena during a candlelight vigil for Mark Garcia and his daughter, Monet, in Las Vegas. Garcia, 42, and his 12-year-old daughter were on their way to meet the girl’s mother when they were killed in a fiery crash in the central valley Friday night. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Getting ready for events near Area 51 in Nevada - VIDEO
Preparations are underway for a pair of Area 51 events taking place this week in Lincoln County. (MIck Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
Setup underway for Area 51 Basecamp
Setup is underway at the Alien Research Center in Hiko ahead of their Area 51 Basecamp event. Setup will ramp up over the next 2 days, with event taking place Friday and Saturday. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Fire Department introduces its new therapy dog - VIDEO
Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and retriever mix, was introduced as the Las Vegas Fire Department’s new therapy dog on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Gov. Steve Sisolak met Blaze at Fire Station 1. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First case of vaping-related illness in Clark County
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first confirmed case in Nevada of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
“Storm Area 51” creator hosts event in Las Vegas instead of Rachel - VIDEO
Matty Roberts, the man behind the “Storm Area 51” movement has been abducted to now host an alien-themed event in downtown Las Vegas.
Amber Unicorn Books tries to raise operating funds for the store
Owner Myrna Donato has begun a GoFundMe campaign to raise operating funds for the store, which has suffered a potentially lethal drop in business since the closure of a Trader Joe’s that anchored the shopping center in which the book shop sits. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning
Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning for much of Monday by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Some of the best dog parks in Las Vegas - VIDEO
When taking them on walks just isn’t enough, there are plenty of dog parks sprinkled throughout the Las Vegas Valley where dogs can play and owners can get to know the other pet parents in their area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gail Hudson surprised with Teacher of the Year honor
Gail Hudson is surprised with recognition as Nevada's Teacher of the Year in the courtyard of Hummel Elementary on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silver State Heath CEO Ryan Linden - VIDEO
Ryan Linden, Silver State Health’s CEO and executive director, talks about the focus of the organization, which is to provide affordable mental health and medical care for low-income and underserved Southern Nevadans. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Person struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Police investigate after a person was struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street on Wednesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Paul Browning Released from Ely State Prison - VIDEO
Paul Browning greets his mother, Betty Browning, after being released from Ely State Prison. Browning served 33 years on Nevada’s death row. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mother upset over her child's cornea donation being sent overseas - Video
Lindsey LiCari, the mother of Ayden and founder of Ayden's Army of Angels, is upset that her child's corneas were sent overseas and was told that she would be able to see her son's eyes again. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Tires
“Seven Magic Tires,” created by Las Vegas artists Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez, substitutes piles of tires for hefty boulders to recreate the scale model. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tortoise Group of Las Vegas helps tortoises find homes
The Las Vegas Tortoise Group wants you to adopt a desert tortoise. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST