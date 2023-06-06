7 hurt, including firefighter, in west Las Vegas fire

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Tides on Charleston, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Six residents and a firefighter were injured while more than a dozen people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Tides on Charleston, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters said one building was a total loss, and maintenance workers were deciding Tuesday morning whether two other buildings would need to be evacuated.

Two people were seriously injured, the fire department said, and another four were considered “stable,” but their conditions were not immediately disclosed. A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fire department said 14 people were displaced. If the two other buildings are evacuated, firefighters said another nine people could be displaced.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within two hours, but authorities had not immediately determined what caused the fire.

