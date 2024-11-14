8 puppies found in trash bag rescued; suspect arrested

Details on where the puppies were found and the suspect are not yet available from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is the mother of eight 2-week-old puppies that are recovering at The Animal Foundation after being found in a trash bag with an unknown cleaning product and tossed into a dumpster. Thanks to the quick actions of a Good Samaritan, the puppies are now safe at the shelter. (The Animal Foundation)

Some of the eight young puppies being treated at The Animal Foundation after being left in a trash bag (The Animal Foundation)

Eight 2-week-old puppies are recovering at The Animal Foundation after being found in a trash bag with an unknown cleaning product and tossed into a dumpster, according to the agency.

“Thanks to the quick actions of a Good Samaritan, the puppies are now safe at the shelter,” a TAF news release stated. “The person responsible for this act is in police custody, and we are grateful to LVMPD and Animal Protection Services for their investigations.”

The puppies arrived at the shelter with their mother and two other dogs, The Animal Foundation said.

It is unknown of there will be lasting effects from the cleaning product, however the puppies are doing well.

A ninth puppy had to be euthanized because of blood in its chest.

“These are tiny, vulnerable puppies who barely have their eyes open, and someone chose to throw them away like trash,” The Animal Foundation said in the email. “Thanks to the hero who heard their cries, they’re now getting a fresh start.”

The young puppies are highly susceptible to illness, The Animal Foundation stated. “Ideally, they will move into a foster home to give them the best chance at thriving outside the shelter environment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

