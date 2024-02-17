After influenza outbreak, Animal Foundation dogs need foster homes

The Las Vegas dog shelter said it has two confirmed cases of Canine Influenza, and over 100 dogs are showing symptoms of infectious respiratory disease.

An urgent need for foster pet parents has been issued by The Animal Foundation as it deals with highly contagious canine influenza.

In the past two weeks the shelter has taken in more than 900 animals and currently has 744 animals in its care.

In a post Monday on Facebook, the shelter said over 100 of its dogs have shown symptoms of infectious respiratory disease, and two have been diagnosed with Canine Influenza.

“We are out of space to house any more dogs on our campus, and we are facing some very difficult decisions to ensure the well-being of our animals and team,” the organization posted on its website. “This is our heartbreaking reality. We simply do not have room for the new animals that are coming in every day.”

The Animal Foundation urgently needs 50 dogs (any size, over 6 months old) to go into temporary foster homes so it can make more space in the shelter. People are asked foster for at least a week.

On Monday, people are asked to come directly to the adoptions building to pick up a dog for fostering. No appointment is needed. The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adoptions will resume Tuesday.

The shelter is at 655 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

A list of dogs ready to be fostered is available at the Animal Foundation website.

To expedite the process, you are encouraged to fill out our foster application before you arrive here.

There is no cost to foster. The shelter will provide you with food, crates, a leash, or anything needed.

If you end up falling in love with your foster dog and want to make it permanent, the Animal Foundation will waive the dog’s adoption fee.

