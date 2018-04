The fourth annual AgeWell Expo featured companies and experts offering information on how to live life to the fullest after age 50.

Gene Hickman, of Las Vegas, is greeted by a robot in front of the OptumCare exhibit during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Karissa Munoz, a sales representative with Truffoire, right, applies a skin care product on JoAnna Rihyer during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rexanne Andrews, left, helps Rosie Weinrauch spin the wheel during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Robert Entrikin, of Vegas Booths, takes a photo of Jenie Williams and her 6-year-old chihuahua mix, Ginger, during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Howard Hicks, of Pedego Electric Bikes, talks to Taren DiMattei and her husband Nick during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Crystal Gwaltney, of Star Nursery, tends to customers during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Murray the Magician addresses the crowd during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Maria Demeo looks at jewelry from Paparazzi during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Attendees look at information about Star Nursery during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Mia Satrini, a sales representative with Truffoire, tries a skin care product on an attendee during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Attendees walk around the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Gene Hickman, of Las Vegas, is greeted by a robot in front of the OptumCare exhibit during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Karissa Munoz, a sales representative with Truffoire, right, applies a skin care product on JoAnna Rihyer during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The fourth annual AgeWell Expo featured companies and experts offering information on how to live life to the fullest after age 50.

The free event, held Saturday at the Rio Convention Center, featured experts on topics such as travel, career, fitness, financial planning, health and wellness, dating and retirement.