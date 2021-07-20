‘Agua fresca with a cop’ aims to build bridges with Latino community

The community outreach event that Metro’s northeast valley substation hosted Monday was aimed at improving relations between Hispanic residents and police officers.

Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command officer Franky Rivera visits Esmeralda Gutierrez and her daughters Adriana, 8, left, and Xitlali, 4, during "Agua Fresca with a Cop" at La Autentica Michoacana in Las Vegas Monday, July 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command officer M. Ramirez visits Michael Wyatt, 3, during "Agua Fresca with a Cop" at La Autentica Michoacana in Las Vegas Monday, July 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alondra Aragon, 6, left, and her sister Dyanne, 9, grab their free drinks with their parents Maria and Ramon during Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command "Agua Fresca with a Cop" at La Autentica Michoacana in Las Vegas Monday, July 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command officer P. Mills visits Dorris Turcios during "Agua Fresca with a Cop" at La Autentica Michoacana in Las Vegas Monday, July 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command officer M. McReynolds visits Nicole Salisbury during "Agua Fresca with a Cop" at La Autentica Michoacana in Las Vegas Monday, July 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

When the Metropolitan Police Department first inquired about hosting a community event at La Autentica Michoacana, restaurant manager Alma Sanchez wondered if people would get the wrong idea.

“I told them, someone as a Latino, is going to see the police and think the Michoacana is closing,” Sanchez said in Spanish, while laughing.

Officers hoped to change that negative perception at Monday’s “agua fresca with a cop,” a community outreach event that Metro’s northeast valley substation hosted at the restaurant. It stemmed from the department’s routine “coffee with a cop” events — this time with ice-cold fruit juices.

“I thought, let’s do something different, and also reach out to our Hispanic citizens in the northeast,” community policing officer Laura Villicana said, adding that it’s “obviously too hot for coffee.”

By 2 p.m., the room was filled with Spanish-speaking residents who chatted with officers about recent robberies, traffic citations and filling out stolen property requests. Some also requested a more regular police presence in their neighborhoods — not just after a crime occurs.

Officer Franky Rivera, who has been with Metro for six years, said he notices that Latinos generally don’t enjoy talking with officers.

“Maybe because of immigration status, or they think we work with ICE and will deport them, but we don’t do that,” Rivera said. “They live here; I live here in this community, so to me, we’re partners.”

While growing up in Las Vegas, Rivera rarely saw officers who resembled him. He said these events are vital for fostering better relationships with the Latino community and also to showcase Metro’s increased diversity.

Maybe, he said, they will also encourage young people to reach out when they need help.

“Now, I’m obviously a Hispanic officer, so hopefully they’re like, ‘Let me go ask him some questions,’” Rivera said.

Esmeralda Gutierrez, who brought her two young daughters Monday, said it’s important that they learn to not fear police. Together, they spent about 20 minutes talking with Rivera about how Metro can improve. Gutierrez encouraged the department to continue building better connections with residents.

“For them to come out to the community, people to see their point of view and understand that they’re here to help,” Gutierrez said.

