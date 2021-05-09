Arson suspected in northwest Las Vegas house fire

One person was transported to the hospital.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was transported to the hospital after a fire on Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded to a reported bedroom fire around 9:20 a.m. in a one-story house on the 4200 block of Sawyer Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, according to a Sunday news release. The fire has been put out. The incident is under investigation by arson investigators, the release said.

No other information was immediately available.

