Arson suspected in northwest Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 10:44 am
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was transported to the hospital after a fire on Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded to a reported bedroom fire around 9:20 a.m. in a one-story house on the 4200 block of Sawyer Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, according to a Sunday news release. The fire has been put out. The incident is under investigation by arson investigators, the release said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

