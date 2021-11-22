At least 1 dead, others injured after Sunday crash on I-15

The crash happened at Charleston Boulevard and I-15, the highway patrol said in a tweet at 2:42 a.m, causing road closures in the area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person died in a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate-15, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Charleston Boulevard and the I-15, the highway patrol said in a tweet at 2:42 a.m, causing road closures in the area.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene as well, said department spokesman Tim Szymanski. The incident was reported as a “mass casualty” event, meaning more than three people were injured.

Nine people were inside a van involved in the crash, Szymanski said. It was unclear exactly how many were seriously injured or died.

Highway patrol officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.