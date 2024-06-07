Puppies rescued from bucket left on Las Vegas sidewalk

The Animal Foundation rescued four puppies found abandoned in a bucket on a Las Vegas sidewalk earlier this week.

The shelter announced Thursday that the puppies, which were only four months old, were left outside in the heat suffering from bleeding skin, open sores, lost hair and severe mange — a skin condition caused by tiny mites that infest the skin.

Clark County Animal Protection Services brought the dogs to the shelter for emergency care, the shelter said. The dogs are receiving medicated baths, antibiotics and other treatments and will need several weeks to heal.

The dogs — named Aramis, Constance, Athos and Milady — are in need of foster homes, the shelter said. Anyone interested in fostering a puppy can email foster@animalfoundation.com and include the litter number A1322258.

“As animal lovers, you know that saving lives is a community effort, and we can’t do it alone,” Animal Foundation said in a post. “We need your help to ensure we can provide the necessary treatment for these puppies.”

