At least 4 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

At least four people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crashed occurred around 8 p.m. at Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. He said impairment was a factor as police investigated the cause of the crash.

The intersection was closed as of 9:25 p.m.

