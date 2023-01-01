At least 7 babies born in Las Vegas in first 5 hours of the new year

The first baby born in 2023 in Las Vegas might have been at little girl at MountainView Hospital.

Brandi Taylor with her baby girl, who she had not named yet, and a man who declined to be named, at MountainView Hospital. (Courtesy of Antonio Castelan)

Gianna Ferrer Caso with her mother Jacqueline Caso and a man who declined to be named, at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. (Courtesy of Antonio Castelan)

Baby girl Shiloh and her family, who declined to be named, at Henderson Hospital. (Courtesy of Gretchen Papez.)

Brandi Taylor gave birth to the girl at 12:43 a.m. She had not named the child as of 8:45 a.m., according to Antonio Castelan, a spokesperson for HCA Healthcare.

The baby girl was six pounds, 12 ounces and 18.5 inches long.

She just barely beat out the first baby born into The Valley Health System, Shiloh, who came at 12:51 a.m., according to Valley Health System spokesperson Gretchen Papez.

Shiloh was born at Henderson Hospital, and her parents declined to be named.

Valley Health System also includes Centennial Hills Hospital and Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center, and Valley Hospital and Medical Center.

Spring Valley had their first baby at 2:02 a.m.; Summerlin had their first baby at 2:35 a.m. and Centennial Hills recorded their first baby at 3:44 a.m.

The first baby born at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center came just before 2 a.m., when Gianna Ferrer Caso entered the world at seven pounds and three ounces, Castelan said.

University Medical Center did not have a birth this year until about 4:30 a.m., according to a representative for the hospital.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.