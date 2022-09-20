Baby girl dies in Las Vegas bathtub, officials rule

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A baby died in a Las Vegas bathtub, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Violet Thompson was one week from turning 1 when she was found dead in a bathtub on Aug. 22, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office had not determined her cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

The baby’s family had no prior history with the Department of Family Services, according to a report disclosing her death.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide information, including a location or time police were called.

