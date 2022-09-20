94°F
Baby girl dies in Las Vegas bathtub, officials rule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 1:24 pm
 
A baby died in a Las Vegas bathtub, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Violet Thompson was one week from turning 1 when she was found dead in a bathtub on Aug. 22, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office had not determined her cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

The baby’s family had no prior history with the Department of Family Services, according to a report disclosing her death.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide information, including a location or time police were called.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

