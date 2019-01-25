Baby in possible co-sleeping death in Las Vegas ID’d

Maya R. Boney could not be revived when paramedics and police responded to a home on the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue on Thursday after she was reported to be not breathing.

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of an infant on Thursday morning, Jan. 24, 2019, at a home in the central valley. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A baby who died Thursday morning in what police suspect may have been a co-sleeping death was a year-old Las Vegas girl, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified shortly after 7:50 a.m. that Maya R. Boney was not breathing inside a home on the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue, near North Decatur and West Lake Mead boulevards.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released, and it was not clear with whom Maya was sleeping or how many people were inside the home at the time, police said. Maya’s cause and manner of death were pending Friday afternoon with the coroner’s office.

County booking logs show that no arrests have been made in her death. Metro’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating and determine whether any charges will be filed.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Metro averages about 21 deaths annually from parents sleeping with young children, putting them at risk of suffocation, getting trapped between a bed’s frame, headboard or railings and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4600 block of Eugene Avenue