Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in southwest valley

A bicyclist died after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Las Vegas early Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle hit the man on West Warm Springs Road west of Tenaya Way sometime between 1 and 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text. The make and model of the vehicle is not known.

Warm Springs between Tenaya Way and South Buffalo Drive will remain closed until about 8 a.m. for the investigation, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

