Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

The crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle was reported about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was killed after a crash Sunday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The intersection was closed while Metro’s fatal traffic team investigated the crash, Holmes said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, Las Vegas