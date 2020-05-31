Black Lives Matter protest Sunday night on Las Vegas Strip — LIVESTREAM
The group started the protest outside Mandalay Bay. On Saturday, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned confrontational in downtown Las Vegas. The day before on the Strip, hundreds marched to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Las Vegas police wrongly jailed dozens of protesters on Friday, including two photojournalists.
Black Lives Matter has planned another demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.
The group is set to gather around 5 p.m. outside Mandalay Bay.
5:25 p.m.
Peaceful start
Dozens have gathered outside Mandalay Bay for a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality. It’s peaceful at the moment, with signs and chants.
— Alexis Egeland
5:42 p.m.
Reno sets overnight curfew
Late Sunday afternoon, the city of Reno announced reimposition of an overnight curfew “out of an abundance of caution for public safety” beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday. In an advisory, Mayor Hillary Schieve did not identity a specific threat of renewed violence. Only residents with an essential reason to travel, e.g., medical personnel or people traveling to or from work, may be out.
Residents were also admonished to avoid the downtown area, where a “heavy police and National Guard presence” were expected.
— Bill Dentzer
