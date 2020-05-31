Black Lives Matter protest Sunday night on Las Vegas Strip — LIVESTREAM

The group started the protest outside Mandalay Bay. On Saturday, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned confrontational in downtown Las Vegas. The day before on the Strip, hundreds marched to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Las Vegas police wrongly jailed dozens of protesters on Friday, including two photojournalists.

(James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An employee from The D wipes down words written in the dirt on a Clark County building that were written at the previous night's George Floyd protest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter has planned another demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

The group is set to gather around 5 p.m. outside Mandalay Bay.

On Saturday, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned confrontational in downtown Las Vegas. The day before on the Strip, hundreds marched to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Las Vegas police wrongly jailed dozens of protesters on Friday, including two photojournalists.

5:25 p.m.

Peaceful start

Dozens have gathered outside Mandalay Bay for a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality. It’s peaceful at the moment, with signs and chants.

— Alexis Egeland

5:42 p.m.

Reno sets overnight curfew

Late Sunday afternoon, the city of Reno announced reimposition of an overnight curfew “out of an abundance of caution for public safety” beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday. In an advisory, Mayor Hillary Schieve did not identity a specific threat of renewed violence. Only residents with an essential reason to travel, e.g., medical personnel or people traveling to or from work, may be out.

Residents were also admonished to avoid the downtown area, where a “heavy police and National Guard presence” were expected.

— Bill Dentzer

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.