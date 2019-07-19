Body found at Lake Mead identified as Michigan man
The body of Jack Lee Hungate, from Southgate, Michigan, was found near Echo Bay Wash around 12:09 p.m. by a park employee, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and officials from the National Park Service.
The body of a man found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday was identified as a 70-year-old man from Michigan, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Friday.
The body of Jack Lee Hungate, from Southgate, Michigan, was found near Echo Bay Wash around 12:09 p.m. by a park employee, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and officials from the National Park Service.
The death did not appear suspicious, park service spokeswoman Christie Vanover told the Review-Journal on Thursday.
The coroner’s office had not yet ruled a cause or manner of death.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.