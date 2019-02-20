Bonnie Springs Ranch home-building plan gets county approval

Visitors at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Clark County Planning Commission early Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, unanimously approved a plan to build 20 homes at the site. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors enjoy a train ride at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Clark County Planning Commission early Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, unanimously approved a plan to build 20 homes at the site. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A horse at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Clark County Planning Commission early Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, unanimously approved a plan to build 20 homes at the site. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors walk around the Red Rock Riding Stables at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A visitor looks at a pond at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ducks relax in a pond at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Clark County Planning Commission early Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, unanimously approved a plan to build 20 homes at the site. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ranch hand Steve Myers, who works at the Red Rock Riding Stables, looks out at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Planning Commission early Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to build 20 homes spanning 64 acres on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch, the replica Old West town.

Shortly after midnight, the commission signed off on a tentative map and design details submitted by developer Joel Laub, who purchased the property from children of ranch founder Bonnie Levinson.

Levinson died in 2016 at age 94.

An online petition to turn Bonnie Springs into a historical landmark was signed by more than 32,000 people and opponents of new plans, who said they sought to preserve the ecotourism, implored the commission to block the introduction of high-end homes.

But attorney Bob Gronauer, who represents Laub, said the Levinson family was ready to move on and approached his client.

Commissioners said the housing redevelopment would draw far less traffic than Bonnie Ranch and they tried to quell other concerns that it would set a precedent for more home builders to encroach on the area.

County staff and the Red Rock Citizens Advisory Council both recommended approval, officials said.

The item was heard more than five hours into the meeting because of a packed agenda.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.