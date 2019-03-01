Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip

A car crashed into a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane near the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
Metro’s Lt. William Matchko said the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. A white Honda crashed into the Starbucks at 2233 Paradise Road.
Matchko said a female driver in her 20s was suspected of impairment. She and two other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The right westbound lane on Sahara is closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.2233 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV