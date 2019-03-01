Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip

A car crashed into the wall of a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car crashed into the wall of a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car crashed into the wall of a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car crashed into the wall of a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car crashed into the wall of a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, Friday, March 1, 2019. (RTC Camera)

A car crashed into a Starbucks in its drive-thru lane near the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro’s Lt. William Matchko said the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. A white Honda crashed into the Starbucks at 2233 Paradise Road.

Matchko said a female driver in her 20s was suspected of impairment. She and two other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The right westbound lane on Sahara is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2233 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV