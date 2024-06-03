Car crashes into water main box in west Las Vegas Valley

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries when his 2022 Dodge Challenger collided with a water main box Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate the car was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading north on Grand Canyon Drive, south of Mariner Cove, before losing control and running off the road just after 11 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police also said that the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

