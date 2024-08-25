Car fire causes $100K in damages, kills 6 cats

A car fire in the southwest valley Sunday morning killed six cats and caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

Testimony wraps up in trial over reporter’s killing

‘They don’t see us as human’: Las Vegas woman killed while doing sex work remembered

Backyard trapeze to be taken down by former circus performer amid neighbors’ concerns

A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire at a Las Vegas home killed six cats and caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire inside a garage at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. Sunday morning, according to a release from Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

The three-story, single family home had smoke inside, but no fire. There were no injuries, the release said.

A total of 33 people responded to the scene, with five engines, one ladder truck, two rescues, two chief officers, two investigators and one air resource. NV Energy and Southwest Gas also responded to assist with the utilities, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com