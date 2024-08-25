91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Car fire causes $100K in damages, kills 6 cats

A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 2 ...
A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 2 ...
A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 2 ...
A fire destroyed a car and burned a garage in a home at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
More Stories
Renato Fernandes watches as his daughter Katalina does a backflip on the netting of their backy ...
Backyard trapeze to be taken down by former circus performer amid neighbors’ concerns
Las Vegas Red Umbrella Collective member Ivy Love listens during a memorial for Larissa Garcia ...
‘They don’t see us as human’: Las Vegas woman killed while doing sex work remembered
This screenshot from video shared Monday, April 15, 2024, by the National Park Service shows tw ...
2 Henderson men indicted after rock formations damaged at Lake Mead
Testimony wraps up in trial over reporter’s killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2024 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2024 - 2:24 pm

A fire at a Las Vegas home killed six cats and caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire inside a garage at 5928 Aurora Gold Ave. Sunday morning, according to a release from Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

The three-story, single family home had smoke inside, but no fire. There were no injuries, the release said.

A total of 33 people responded to the scene, with five engines, one ladder truck, two rescues, two chief officers, two investigators and one air resource. NV Energy and Southwest Gas also responded to assist with the utilities, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES