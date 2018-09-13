Careless smoking may have caused fatal Las Vegas house fire

Careless smoking may be to blame for a house fire that left one woman dead Wednesday afternoon in the west valley.

Careless smoking may be to blame for a house fire that left one woman dead in a home on Sienna Ridge Drive, near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard, in western Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Careless smoking may be to blame for a house fire that left one woman dead in a home on Sienna Ridge Drive, near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard, in western Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Careless smoking may be to blame for a house fire that left one woman dead Wednesday afternoon in the west valley.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said “smoking materials” were found in the rear bedroom of the home on Sienna Ridge Drive, near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Neighbors reported the fire just after 3 p.m., Szymanski said. They tried knocking on the door but no one answered.

Firefighters found that the back patio door was blackened from smoke. They broke through it and entered the rear bedroom where they found an overstuffed chair and a mattress on fire.

They continued searching the home and found the body of a middle-aged woman in the hallway just outside the bedroom door, Szymanski said. They also found a dead pet dog inside the home.

Two other family members were not at home when the fire started, Szymanski said. Both were displaced.

The woman’s death marks the fourth fatal fire LVFD has investigated this year. Szymanski said careless smoking is the most common cause of fire-related deaths in Las Vegas.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.