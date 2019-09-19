Cat survives 15-mile Las Vegas commute in car’s bumper

An unwitting stowaway stray cat was lucky to escape with at least one of its nine lives after a 15.5-mile hitchhike across the Las Vegas Valley.

A stray cat rests in a cage after being rescued from a car bumper in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2019. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The paw of a stray cat is seen sticking out of a car bumper in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2019. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee, page designer Tony Morales, approached a few other newsroom employees with a strange question on Sunday.

“Do you own the green or blue car parked outside the newsroom? Because there’s definitely a cat stuck inside of your bumper,” he said.

Sports digital content producer Rochelle Richards showed Morales a picture of her car, and yes, that was that one. She walked outside to the newspaper parking lot and, sure enough, there it was; a fluffy tail lodged near the tire well and a light-colored foot hanging from the passenger side of her bumper.

A colleague determined the animal was breathing, but freeing it from the bumper proved beyond the skills of the growing group of employees around her car. Richards called animal control.

About 15 minutes later, animal control officer Joshua Kuykendall arrived and got to work.

He dislodged the tail and began to pull. First came the rear legs.

Next, wrapping a towel around its body, he pulled through the torso and then finally the head.

The surprisingly large stray cat — its orange, white and beige fur dirtied from the car — was panting and visibly dehydrated but alive. The worker placed the robust boy into a carrier cage, loaded him into the animal control truck and took him to the Animal Foundation for the care he needed.

Foundation spokeswoman Kelly Leahy later told Richards that the cat had no microchip and would be entered into its “community cats” program for strays, meaning he was to be neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and then released back into his neighborhood.

How it got into her car in the first place, Richards doesn’t know. She surmised it must’ve crawled into her car overnight for a cat nap and became an unwilling passenger during her 15.5-mile commute from home to the Review-Journal office.

Prior to Sunday, she had never thought to check her car for animals. But she wanted her experience to serve as a reminder for others to check their surroundings and vehicles for an animal that may be seeking warmth or shelter.

You never know just what you’ll find.

