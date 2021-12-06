Celebrating the end of Hanukkah in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
A candle-lighting ceremony at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Sunday marked the eighth and final day of Hanukkah.
A candle-lighting ceremony at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Sunday marked the eighth and final day of Hanukkah.
The Israeli-American Council (IAC) hosted the Festival of lights event, which featured a giant Menorah presented by Rabbi Yosi Shuchat. Candles were lit by representatives from the local community: Jewish, Christian, Armenian, Filipino and local Holocaust survivors. There was music, traditional foods, dancing, games for children and family activities.
RELATED
Giant menorah lights up for Downtown Summerlin Hanukkah celebration
Grand Menorah lighting downtown begins Festival of Lights