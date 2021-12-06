55°F
Celebrating the end of Hanukkah in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 12:22 am
 
Rabbi Yosef Blasberg lights a menorah on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Ti ...
Rabbi Yosef Blasberg lights a menorah on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Rabbi Yosef Blasberg, from left, Michelle Metz and Ray Natason, members of the Holocaust surviv ...
Rabbi Yosef Blasberg, from left, Michelle Metz and Ray Natason, members of the Holocaust survivors organization, take part in a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Monique Abarca with NAACP, second from right, lights a menorah on the eighth day of the Jewish ...
Monique Abarca with NAACP, second from right, lights a menorah on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas, with Rabbi Yosef Blasberg, from left, Lenna Hovanessian, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Nevada co-chair, Ofra Etzion, regional director, Las Vegas of Israeli American Council (IAC), Michelle Metz, behind Abarca, and Ray Natason, members of the Holocaust survivors organization. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Local performer Rinat Hahmigery performs before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of ...
Local performer Rinat Hahmigery performs before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Children watch local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon performing before a candle lighti ...
Children watch local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon performing before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Local performer Rinat Hahmigery performs before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of ...
Local performer Rinat Hahmigery performs before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon perform before a candle lighting ceremony on the ...
Local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon perform before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon perform before a candle lighting ceremony on the ...
Local performers Rinat Hahmigery and Gal Hayon perform before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ray Wold juggles before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of H ...
Ray Wold juggles before a candle lighting ceremony on the eighth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Tivoli Village, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A candle-lighting ceremony at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Sunday marked the eighth and final day of Hanukkah.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) hosted the Festival of lights event, which featured a giant Menorah presented by Rabbi Yosi Shuchat. Candles were lit by representatives from the local community: Jewish, Christian, Armenian, Filipino and local Holocaust survivors. There was music, traditional foods, dancing, games for children and family activities.

