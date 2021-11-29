Grand Menorah lighting downtown begins Festival of Lights
A 20-foot Grand Menorah was lit Sunday evening in downtown Las Vegas to mark the first night of Hanukkah, the start of the Festival of LIghts.
Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada led the 4:30 p.m. ceremony on Fremont Street.
The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.
