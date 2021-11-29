58°F
Grand Menorah lighting downtown begins Festival of Lights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2021 - 7:53 pm
 
Rabbi Shea Harlig, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman address the crowd during a celebration of th ...
Rabbi Shea Harlig, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman address the crowd during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A 20-foot Grand Menorah was lit Sunday evening in downtown Las Vegas to mark the first night of Hanukkah, the start of the Festival of LIghts.

Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada led the 4:30 p.m. ceremony on Fremont Street.

The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST