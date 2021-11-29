Grand Menorah lighting downtown begins Festival of Lights

A 20-foot Grand Menorah was lit Sunday evening in downtown Las Vegas to mark the first night of Hanukkah, the start of the Festival of LIghts.

Rabbi Shea Harlig, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman address the crowd during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rabbi Levi Harlig addresses the crowd during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Dancing Dreidels entertain the crowd during an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The crowd watches the Desert Torah Academy Children's Choir perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Torah Academy Children's Choir waits to perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Dancing Dreidels entertain the crowd during an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Torah Academy Children's Choir waits to perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Dancing Dreidels entertain the crowd during an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Andrew Simon, right, walks a ceremonial torch through the crowd celebrating the first night of Hanukkah ending with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Dancing Dreidels entertain the crowd during an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Torah Academy Children's Choir perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The crowd watches the Desert Torah Academy Children's Choir perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada led the 4:30 p.m. ceremony on Fremont Street.

The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

