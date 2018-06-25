Central Las Vegas fire quickly put out, no one injured

No one was injured after a vacant home caught fire Monday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas firefighters are assessing the situation early Monday morning after a fire broke out at a vacant house at 1933 Sweeney Ave. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters respond early Monday morning after a fire broke out at a vacant house at 1933 Sweeney Ave. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. at a boarded-up home at 1933 Sweeney Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Szymanski said squatters are likely involved.

