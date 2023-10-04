79°F
Local Las Vegas

Central Las Vegas homes without water service after water main break

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
A resident retrieves their trash bins as Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a wa ...
A resident retrieves their trash bins as Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of ...
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of ...
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of ...
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Water is seen on the roadway on Oakey Boulevard at Villa De Conde Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday ...
Water is seen on the roadway on Oakey Boulevard at Villa De Conde Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, near where Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Water is seen on the roadway at Villa De Conde Way and Las Solana Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday ...
Water is seen on the roadway at Villa De Conde Way and Las Solana Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, near where Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Water is seen on the roadway at Villa De Conde Way and Las Solana Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday ...
Water is seen on the roadway at Villa De Conde Way and Las Solana Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, near where Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of ...
Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About 130 residential customers were without water service for several hours Wednesday morning as a water main break is being repaired, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The break occurred around 3 or 4 a.m. on West Oakey Boulevard between Rancho and Campbell drives, according to spokesman Bronson Mack.

Crews are expected to work throughout the day on the 18-inch break.

Mack said as of 11 a.m., crews were able to isolate a portion of the repair work, resulting in service restoration for all but seven customers.

Repairs are expected to last until Wednesday evening.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

