Central Las Vegas homes without water service after water main break

Crews are expected to work throughout the day, and service might not be available until Wednesday evening.

A resident retrieves their trash bins as Las Vegas Valley Water District employees work on a water main break on Oakey Boulevard west of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About 130 residential customers were without water service for several hours Wednesday morning as a water main break is being repaired, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The break occurred around 3 or 4 a.m. on West Oakey Boulevard between Rancho and Campbell drives, according to spokesman Bronson Mack.

Crews are expected to work throughout the day on the 18-inch break.

Mack said as of 11 a.m., crews were able to isolate a portion of the repair work, resulting in service restoration for all but seven customers.

Repairs are expected to last until Wednesday evening.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.