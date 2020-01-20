Child on bicycle stuck by car in central Las Vegas, hospitalized
A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday afternoon with a “major leg injury” after being struck by a vehicle in the central valley while riding a bicycle, according to Las Vegas police.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at Charleston and Upland boulevards, near Jones Boulevard. According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart, a witness told officers that the driver failed to yield for the boy, who was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
His leg injury initially appeared to be life-threatening, Stuart said, but as of 4 p.m. the child was expected to survive.
At the site of the crash Monday afternoon, a lime green bike could be seen on a sidewalk.
The driver was not suspected of impairment, Stuart said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.