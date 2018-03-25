Children go on the hunt for beepin’ eggs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Children with visual impairments took part in the springtime ritual of searching for Easter eggs during the Beepin’ Egg Hunt on Saturday at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.
The event was sponsored by Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF).
