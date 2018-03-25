Children go on the hunt for beepin’ eggs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas resident Marley Rupp, 8 with visual impairment shows her Easter basket to her brother Jackson, 6, after the Beepin' Egg Hunt at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Nevada Blind Children's Foundation hosted the egg hunt for visually impaired children and their families using battery-operated beeping plastic eggs. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto