Churches, public invited to active shooter preparedness training

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Black Police Association are offering the training at noon Saturday at Tabernacle of Praise Church.

Driver was going over 120 mph before crash that killed him, police say

The public is invited to attend “Active Shooter Preparedness Training for houses of worship” to be presented Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Black Police Association are combining to offer the training starting at noon at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 7550 Constantinople Ave.

“This initiative aims to empower individuals and local religious organizations with the necessary skills and knowledge to respond effectively to active shooter incidents and to provide participants with practical strategies to recognize potential threats, mitigate risks and respond decisively during high-stress situations,” according to a Metro news release.

Members of the community are encouraged to sign up for the free training by calling 702-828-8385 or via email at K8664d@lvmpd.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.