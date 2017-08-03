ad-fullscreen
Clark County coroner IDs toddler who drowned in Las Vegas pool

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 9:43 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of a toddler who died after falling into a southeast valley swimming pool.

Alan Gonzalez fell into a pool Wednesday on the 4700 block of El Canasta Way, according to Las Vegas police. He died at the hospital.

Police initially said Alan was 3 years old, but the coroner’s office said he was 1 year and 10 months old.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s abuse and neglect detail are investigating the boy’s death. The coroner’s office will determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

