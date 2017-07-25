ad-fullscreen
Clark County coroner IDs victim of early July crash

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 3:42 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died in what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley in early July.

He was Patrick B. O’Donnell, 65, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

O’Donnell was found unconscious outside his damaged vehicle about 7 p.m. July 1 at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The coroner’s office ruled his manner of death an accident caused by blunt forced injuries, alcohol intoxication and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

