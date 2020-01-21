Clark County coroner’s office IDs man found dead after shed fire

A man found dead after a shed fire Friday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified as Victor Mike Harris, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A hometown for Harris, 63, was not immediately known, the coroner’s office said. Authorities are investigating the cause and manner of death for Harris.

The Clark County Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Lincoln Road, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shed fire. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending to a single-story home at the address.

Firefighters later located the remains of Harris in the shed. An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

