Computer server outage causes double-booking at Nevada DMV

The DMV’s online scheduling system is down indefinitely after the vendor operating the agency’s appointment system suffered a computer server outage.

People walk through the line at the DMV office at 2701 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Waiting your turn might take a little longer at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, even if you have an appointment.

The DMV’s online scheduling system is down indefinitely after the vendor operating the agency’s appointment system, Pasadena-based QLess, suffered a computer server outage, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

That outage resulted in the loss of appointments that were booked online between June 25 and July 2, Malone said.

“As a result, the online system was showing that appointments were available when they actually were not, resulting in many appointments being double-booked,” Malone said. “As appointments can be made up to 30 days out, we may have double-booked appointments up to August 1.”

Malone said the DMV will not accept new online appointments to prevent more double-booking.

The DMV is honoring all existing appointments — even those that were double-booked this month. Because of that, Malone warned that walk-in customers likely will wait in line much longer than usual.

“We will begin accepting appointments again as soon as possible,” Malone said, without providing a specific date.

