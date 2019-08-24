Construction worker injured in fall near Las Vegas Strip

Firefighters rescued an injured construction worker Saturday who fell 20 feet near the intersection of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue in southeast Las Vegas.

A member of the Clark County Fire Department helps with a rescue of a construction worker Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, near Sands Avenue and South Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

A worker suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Saturday morning after falling 20 feet at a construction site near the Strip.

The Clark County Fire Department responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the site near Koval Lane and Sands Avenue, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said in a statement.

Firefighters found the injured worker in a “sub-grade work space,” Cassell said. The fire department’s technical rescue team was called to assist with getting the injured person to safety, according to the statement.

“The rescue team members packaged the patient using a stokes basket and harness which was then attached to a crane,” Cassell said. “The crane then lifted both the injured worker and a CCFD firefighter out of the hole and to an awaiting ambulance.”

The worker was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

