Convenience store at east Las Vegas gas station burns
Fire roared through a convenience store in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Clark County firefighters responded at 3 a.m. to the Pecos Express Mini Mart, 6115 S. Pecos Road at Patrick Lane, for a fire that had engulfed the store at a Sinclair gas station.
“The first arriving engine found a one-story commercial building with heavy smoke and flames from the front door and front eaves,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a news release. “The incident commander called for an additional alarm to assist with fire suppression efforts.”
Whitney said an attic fire had extended to a rooftop of the building. The fire was eventually extinguished, but firefighters were still on scene as of 8:30 a.m. An initial monetary damage estimate was placed at $3 million, Whitney said.
