Convenience store at east Las Vegas gas station burns

Fire roared through a convenience store in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Clark County firefighters on the scene of a fire that damaged Pecos Express convenience store on South Pecos Road and East Patrick Lane, on Monday, Sep. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighters responded at 3 a.m. to the Pecos Express Mini Mart, 6115 S. Pecos Road at Patrick Lane, for a fire that had engulfed the store at a Sinclair gas station.

“The first arriving engine found a one-story commercial building with heavy smoke and flames from the front door and front eaves,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a news release. “The incident commander called for an additional alarm to assist with fire suppression efforts.”

Whitney said an attic fire had extended to a rooftop of the building. The fire was eventually extinguished, but firefighters were still on scene as of 8:30 a.m. An initial monetary damage estimate was placed at $3 million, Whitney said.

