Coronavirus supplies from Las Vegas on way to China hospitals
The Chinese-American community in Las Vegas launches a drive for donations and medical supplies much in need in Chinese hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday morning, the staff of a Las Vegas law office loaded a truck with 31 boxes of surgical gloves, goggles and gowns bound for a shipping company in Southern California, then for a flight overseas and ultimately to a hospital in China’s Hubei province, the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 560 people and sickened 28,000.
Michelle Zhang, a legal assistant in the office, had gotten an urgent plea from her sister for medical supplies for a hospital in Huangshi, where she works as a nurse.
Zhang’s boss, lawyer Eric Chen, used his ties in the Las Vegas medical community to purchase thousands of dollars in supplies to send to hospitals overrun with patients stricken by a new type of coronavirus. The virus causes respiratory symptoms and can be fatal.
Another Las Vegas business, investment firm Oasis Global Partners, is using its contacts both in the U.S. and abroad to get the goods to the hospitals, Chen said.
“It’s a very typical response of the Chinese diaspora,” said Elenis Wong, who works in Chen’s law office and helped coordinate its effort. “The way the Chinese network works, it’s very efficient.”
The effort is part of a larger grassroots response by Chinese-Americans in Las Vegas to assist Chinese hospitals, their doctors and patients by purchasing medical supplies, navigating customs regulations, and arranging transport to an area of China that is in lockdown to keep the outbreak from spreading further.
The nonprofit Nevada Chinese Association last week sent 1,000 pounds in supplies worth $10,000 to two hospitals in the province, said Ruomei Wang, the organization’s president. The supplies, which have made it through customs in Shanghai, still must get to the hospitals.
“It’s quite a struggle,” Wang said.
Las Vegas businesswoman Jia Mei Wang said she initially bought thousands of dollars in medical supplies on the internet to send to China only to learn that they were past their expiration date. She has since gotten her money back and located other suppliers.
“You can’t feel joy in your heart because of what’s going on in China,” Wang said.
“We have a big heart for anyone who is stricken by this virus,” said Jiaming Zhang, secretary of the Nevada Chinese Association and a dealer on the Strip. “Not only because they’re Chinese, but as human beings they need help, we should reach out our hand to help out.”
Michelle Zhang said the outbreak has made her family members afraid, especially her sister who lives near the seafood and animal market in Wuhan where researchers believe the virus originated when it transferred from animals to humans.
She and her sisters are worried about their parents, who live outside of Wuhan. Their mother won’t leave their house. But her father, who is a doctor of Chinese medicine, continues to see patients at the hospital.
“He’s really brave,” Michelle Zhang said. “We are more worried than him.”
Donations sought to help hospitals in China
The nonprofit Chinese American Association in Las Vegas is collecting donations to provide medical supplies to hospitals in areas of China hardest hit by the virus outbreak.
Anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to contribute funds, rather than supplies, so that supplies can be purchased that meet both medical and shipping requirements.
Donations can be mailed to the association’s office at 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 201K, Las Vegas, NV, 89146, with a reference to “Wuhan” in the memo line.
Donations of medical grade supplies can be dropped off at the association’s office. Needed items include surgical gowns, chemical/splash impact goggles, exam gloves and surgical masks. Those wishing to donate supplies should first contact Ruomei Wang, the association’s president, to ensure they meet requirements. Wang can be reached at 702-526-6905.