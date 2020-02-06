Coronavirus supplies from Las Vegas on way to China hospitals

The Chinese-American community in Las Vegas launches a drive for donations and medical supplies much in need in Chinese hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Legal assistant Michelle Zhang, who has family in China working in hospitals affected by the coronavirus, talks about responding to requests for medical supplies during an interview at the law offices of Eric K. Chen, left, in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legal assistant Michelle Zhang, who has family in China working in hospitals affected by the coronavirus, talks about responding to requests for medical supplies during an interview at the law offices of Eric K. Chen in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Suying Chen, a member of the Nevada Chinese Association, counts medical supplies to be sent to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, at the Nevada Chinese Association headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Suying Chen, a member of the Nevada Chinese Association, counts medical supplies to be sent to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, at the Nevada Chinese Association headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Suying Chen, a member of the Nevada Chinese Association, counts medical supplies to be sent to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, at the Nevada Chinese Association headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jiaming Zhang, secretary of the Nevada Chinese Association, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Zhang is part of an effort in the Chinese American community in Las Vegas to get medical supplies and financial aid to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China during the corona virus outbreak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

On Tuesday morning, the staff of a Las Vegas law office loaded a truck with 31 boxes of surgical gloves, goggles and gowns bound for a shipping company in Southern California, then for a flight overseas and ultimately to a hospital in China’s Hubei province, the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 560 people and sickened 28,000.

Michelle Zhang, a legal assistant in the office, had gotten an urgent plea from her sister for medical supplies for a hospital in Huangshi, where she works as a nurse.

Zhang’s boss, lawyer Eric Chen, used his ties in the Las Vegas medical community to purchase thousands of dollars in supplies to send to hospitals overrun with patients stricken by a new type of coronavirus. The virus causes respiratory symptoms and can be fatal.

Another Las Vegas business, investment firm Oasis Global Partners, is using its contacts both in the U.S. and abroad to get the goods to the hospitals, Chen said.

“It’s a very typical response of the Chinese diaspora,” said Elenis Wong, who works in Chen’s law office and helped coordinate its effort. “The way the Chinese network works, it’s very efficient.”

The effort is part of a larger grassroots response by Chinese-Americans in Las Vegas to assist Chinese hospitals, their doctors and patients by purchasing medical supplies, navigating customs regulations, and arranging transport to an area of China that is in lockdown to keep the outbreak from spreading further.

The nonprofit Nevada Chinese Association last week sent 1,000 pounds in supplies worth $10,000 to two hospitals in the province, said Ruomei Wang, the organization’s president. The supplies, which have made it through customs in Shanghai, still must get to the hospitals.

“It’s quite a struggle,” Wang said.

Las Vegas businesswoman Jia Mei Wang said she initially bought thousands of dollars in medical supplies on the internet to send to China only to learn that they were past their expiration date. She has since gotten her money back and located other suppliers.

“You can’t feel joy in your heart because of what’s going on in China,” Wang said.

“We have a big heart for anyone who is stricken by this virus,” said Jiaming Zhang, secretary of the Nevada Chinese Association and a dealer on the Strip. “Not only because they’re Chinese, but as human beings they need help, we should reach out our hand to help out.”

Michelle Zhang said the outbreak has made her family members afraid, especially her sister who lives near the seafood and animal market in Wuhan where researchers believe the virus originated when it transferred from animals to humans.

She and her sisters are worried about their parents, who live outside of Wuhan. Their mother won’t leave their house. But her father, who is a doctor of Chinese medicine, continues to see patients at the hospital.

“He’s really brave,” Michelle Zhang said. “We are more worried than him.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.