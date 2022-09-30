92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Coroner identifies woman found dead after northwest Las Vegas fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 6:26 pm
 
A Las Vegas firefighter sprays water on a two-story home where two people were found dead after ...
A Las Vegas firefighter sprays water on a two-story home where two people were found dead after a house fire on the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a woman found dead after a house fire in northwest Las Vegas last week.

Elizabeth Dragon was one of two people found dead after a fire at a two-story house in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way.

Dragon’s age and official cause and manner of death were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported on around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Dragon and a man were found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Firefighters could not immediately enter the home when arriving because of the intensity of the heat and flames. The roof of the home collapsed in the fire.

The coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Escaped prisoner captured in Las Vegas before fleeing the country
Escaped prisoner captured in Las Vegas before fleeing the country
2
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
3
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
4
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
5
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST