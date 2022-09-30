Coroner identifies woman found dead after northwest Las Vegas fire

Elizabeth Dragon was found with another person inside a home in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive.

A Las Vegas firefighter sprays water on a two-story home where two people were found dead after a house fire on the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a woman found dead after a house fire in northwest Las Vegas last week.

Elizabeth Dragon was one of two people found dead after a fire at a two-story house in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way.

Dragon’s age and official cause and manner of death were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported on around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Dragon and a man were found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Firefighters could not immediately enter the home when arriving because of the intensity of the heat and flames. The roof of the home collapsed in the fire.

The coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

