Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who died after apartment fire

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after an apartment fire last week.

Las Vegas resident Roberta Patterson, 64, died May 28 after a fire in a unit at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave., near Flamingo Road and Arville Street, fire officials said.

Arriving crews found a small fire burning in the apartment’s kitchen. Patterson, who was severely burned, died a short time later at a hospital.

The fire did not spread to any neighboring units.

