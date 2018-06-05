Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who died after apartment fire

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after an apartment fire last week.
Las Vegas resident Roberta Patterson, 64, died May 28 after a fire in a unit at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave., near Flamingo Road and Arville Street, fire officials said.
Arriving crews found a small fire burning in the apartment’s kitchen. Patterson, who was severely burned, died a short time later at a hospital.
The fire did not spread to any neighboring units.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.