Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a Reno man who died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Las Vegas.
Police said 28-year-old Patrick Lee O’Brien was struck by a Mercedez-Benz sedan as he crossed North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road. O’Brien was not using a marked crosswalk.
The 16-year-old female driver of the Mercedez-Benz stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.
