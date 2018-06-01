Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a Reno man who died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Las Vegas.

Police block off North Decatur Boulevard at West Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 30, after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said 28-year-old Patrick Lee O’Brien was struck by a Mercedez-Benz sedan as he crossed North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road. O’Brien was not using a marked crosswalk.

The 16-year-old female driver of the Mercedez-Benz stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

