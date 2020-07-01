Coroner IDs man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after two cars crashed into a wall last week in southwest Las Vegas.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash last week in southwest Las Vegas.

Valentino Carlos, 35, died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. June 24 near South Durango Drive and West Patrick Lane. Investigators believe Carlos was driving a 2005 Honda S2000 convertible south on Durango and veered into the middle lane “for an unknown reason,” striking a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta and causing both to crash into a wall.

Carlos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two people in the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man who was driving and a 17-year-old girl, were injured in the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.