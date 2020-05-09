Coroner IDs man run over by RTC bus in April

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed after he fell beneath a city bus in April. He was Santos George Capon, 55.

Las Vegas police investigate after a person was killed near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities have identified the man who was killed after he fell beneath a city bus in April.

He was Santos George Capon, 55, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Capon on April 23 exited a Regional Transportation Commission bus at a stop on Silverado Ranch Boulevard near its intersection with Maryland Parkway.

He lost his balance, falling headfirst into a gutter next to the bus as the bus pulled away from the stop, the police said. The rear tires on the bus ran over Capon.

The coroner determined Capon died of blunt force trauma and ruled his death an accident.

A city of residence for Capon was not listed with the coroner’s office.

