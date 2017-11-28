ad-fullscreen
Coroner IDs man struck, killed by SUV in southeast Las Vegas

November 28, 2017 - 4:37 am
 

The Clark County coroner identified the man struck and killed by an SUV last week in the southeast valley.

The man, 49-year-old Albert Marquez, was crossing Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in a wheelchair when he was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Marquez was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, 57-year-old Fernando Fernandez, was suspected of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

