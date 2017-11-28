Coroner IDs man struck, killed by SUV in southeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner identified the man struck and killed by an SUV last week in the southeast valley.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner identified the man struck and killed by an SUV last week in the southeast valley.

The man, 49-year-old Albert Marquez, was crossing Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in a wheelchair when he was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Marquez was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, 57-year-old Fernando Fernandez, was suspected of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.