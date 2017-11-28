Coroner IDs man struck, killed by SUV in southeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner identified the man struck and killed by an SUV last week in the southeast valley.
The man, 49-year-old Albert Marquez, was crossing Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in a wheelchair when he was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, police said.
Marquez was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, 57-year-old Fernando Fernandez, was suspected of impairment and was arrested at the scene.
