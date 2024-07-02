Coroner IDs missing boater found dead at Lake Mead
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the body of a missing boater that was recovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday.
The National Park Service last week said that it was searching for two men who were last seen boating Monday at Lake Mead.
On Friday, the agency updated that it had located the bodies of the two men, who had been boating with friends when they went for a swim and did not return.
According to the coroner’s office, one of the victims has been identified as Melvin Nunnery, 53. Nunnery’s cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the second victim, are still pending, officials said.
Park service officials said previously that the men were found in the Callville Bay area.