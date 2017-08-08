Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a Sunday crash in the northwest valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a Sunday crash in the northwest valley.

He was 21-year-old Daisjurr Saidu McClain II of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Monday. McClain died due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the deadly crash about 4:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway.

McClain, driving a Yamaha R6 motorcycle, was traveling southbound at high speed, witnesses told the Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle, which investigators said was stolen, began to brake heavily for unknown reasons and McClain was thrown from the bike. He did not hit anything, the Highway Patrol said.

A vehicle pulled over to help the motorcyclist, directing traffic around the crash, but a silver Audi A4 did not see the motorcyclist on the ground and drove over him, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

It is unclear whether McClain died from being thrown from his bike or from being run over by the Audi.

The coroner’s office ruled McClain’s death an accident.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.