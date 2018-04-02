Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in car crash near Las Vegas Strip

The woman who was killed while crossing the street has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner's office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The woman who was killed while crossing the street has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Pearl Toney, 59, was hit by a Toyota Prius Saturday evening while she was walking in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. She died of blunt force injuries, and the county coroner on Monday ruled her death an accident.

Investigators said Toney was outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit. The Toyota’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She is not suspected of driving impaired, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.143584, -115.164939