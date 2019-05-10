Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by car in western Las Vegas

The pedestrian died at the hospital after being hit by a car at Jones Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue on May 2.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in western Las Vegas last week was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Friday.

Pamela Kay Ites, 65, died after the crash at Jones Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue on May 2. The cause and manner of her death was blunt force injuries.

Evidence indicated a Ford Mustang was traveling north on Jones Boulevard and struck Ites as she was walking across Jones. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Mustang remained at the scene and passed field sobriety tests.

