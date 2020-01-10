Coroner IDs woman killed in Las Vegas motorcycle crash

Nicole M. Corbeil, 20, was killed Thursday morning when a vehicle failed to yield to her as she headed south on Decatur Boulevard on a Harley-Davidson FXLR.

Nicole M. Corbeil (Las Vegas Harley-Davidson via Facebook)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified woman who was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck hit her motorcycle.

She was 20-year-old Nicole M. Corbeil. The coroner’s office on Friday said she was a Phoenix resident, but the Metropolitan Police Department said she was from Las Vegas.

In an email to the Review-Journal, a family member said Corbeil grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin but had recently moved to Las Vegas. She worked at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, according to a Facebook post from the store.

Just before 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Corbeil was headed south on Decatur Boulevard on a Harley-Davidson FXLR, approaching Diablo Drive, when a Mazda B3000 failed to yield for Corbeil as it turned left onto Diablo, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Corbeil was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office had not yet determined her cause and manner of death Friday morning.

The Mazda driver was not suspected of impairment and remained at the site of the crash, police said.

In the Harley-Davidson Facebook post, Corbeil was described as “very passionate about motorcycles and working at Harley.”

